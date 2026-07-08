Neighbors worry proposed 85-acre development near I-95 will change St. Lucie County's rural landscape

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed 85-acre development off Indrio Road and Russakis Road in St. Lucie County is moving closer to reality, but not without pushback from neighbors who say it will transform the area's rural character.

The project, called Indrio Town Center, would bring a mix of commercial and retail space — and possibly residential units — to land near Interstate 95. On June 18, county planning and zoning unanimously recommended rezoning the land from agricultural to planned retail workplace. County commissioners are expected to vote on the rezoning in August.

WATCH BELOW: Neighbors push back on 85-acre St. Lucie County development

Neighbors push back on 85-acre St. Lucie County development

Susan Lewis has lived near the proposed site for 15 years, running a farm rescue on a property that has been in her family for decades.

"I have dogs that have 10 acres to run around. I have horses that have 10 acres to run around. I have pigs. I mean, we.. it's just.. it's going away. It's gone."

Lewis said the development would surround her property and worsen existing conditions.

"We will be surrounded," said Lewis. "I think it's wrong. I think that there's plenty of other places for them to build."

The proposed development is 447,250 square feet of commercial, retail and possible residential space across more than 85 acres — that area is equivalent to more than 48 FIFA-standard soccer pitches.

County Planning and Zoning Manager Kori Benton told WPTV Treasure Coast reporter Tyler Hatfield the land is part of a planned design area called Town, Villages and Countryside, along with 14,000 other acres of land in St. Lucie County.

Benton said this land was anticipated to transition from traditional legacy agricultural or citrus uses to development and will help avoid urban sprawl.

St. Lucie County The Indrio Town Center proposal would bring nearly 450,000 square feet of commercial, retail, and possible residential space to land currently zoned for agriculture off Indrio Road in St. Lucie County.

"It's an overlay district that's trying to allow for tactful development and new communities that embrace the county's rural character, maintain lands for open space and agricultural activities,” said Benton. "It allows for that development very strategically, that considers compatibility and how it's integrated into both the county's need for infrastructure, need for quality of life, jobs, and also connectivity to our interstate and roadway system."

WPTV also spoke to Leah Heinzelmann from Cotleur and Hearing, who is representing the property owners and developer Glassman Holdings LLC.

Heinzelmann said the development will also include open green space and an over 26-acre park.

"The design of it incorporates a lot of open space, really keeping that native buffer along Indrio Road," Heinzelmann said.

Lewis told Hatfield she's worried this development will change the rural landscape in St. Lucie County.

"We moved here for a reason; this is why we do what we do," said Lewis. "We like to be in the wilderness. This is old Florida. This is what Florida used to look like."

The rezoning still needs approval from county commissioners in August.

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