Mall at Wellington Green's vacant Nordstrom could be converted into 620-unit apartment complex

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A plan has been submitted to transform the vacant Nordstrom at the Mall at Wellington Green into a large apartment complex, the village confirmed.

Bainbridge Companies submitted plans to convert 18 acres of the empty Nordstrom store into a 620-unit multifamily apartment complex. The existing building would be demolished if the project is approved.

WATCH BELOW: Empty Nordstrom may become 620-unit apartment complex

Vacant Nordstrom could become 620-unit apartment complex in Wellington

Village Manager Jim Barnes said the development would include a mix of unit sizes and shared amenities.

"One-, two- and three-bedroom units including three towers and a parking structure," Barnes said.

He said the project addresses a broader housing need.

"Not only in the county, but throughout the state, and even out of the state, there is a shortage of housing units," Barnes said.

Some residents are not enthusiastic about the proposal. Richard Meyers, who has lived in Wellington for more than a decade, said he opposes adding more apartments to the area.

"There's already a bunch of apartment complexes around the mall; I don't think we need more," Meyers said.

Other residents raised concerns about the impact on traffic. Gaby Martinez said the added density could strain local roads.

"Even just adding daily commutes to that area seems like it might create some bottlenecks," Martinez said.

The village said there has been significant community discussion about the mall's long-term success, and Barnes suggested new development nearby could benefit the retailers that remain.

"It's changed a bit over time since it was originally developed. Additional development happening in the vicinity of the mall does have some benefit for the existing retail," Barnes said.

Barnes noted that several anchor stores continue to perform well despite broader concerns about the mall.

"Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney are high-performing stores. I heard that the Macy's at the Mall at Wellington Green is the highest-performing store in the state," Barnes said.

No timeline or cost estimate for the project has been announced. The plans have not been approved.

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