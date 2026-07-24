Florida housing market: Treasure Coast single-family home prices on the rise

Single-family home prices are rising across the Treasure Coast, with every county in the region seeing an increase in median home sale prices. This news comes after price drops from 2023 to 2025.



Martin County, median home sale prices are up 1.1% since 2025, sitting at $655,000

St. Lucie County is seeing the highest increase in the region, up 2.3% since June 2025 with a median sale price of $399,000

Indian River County has seen an increase of 1.8%, with a median sales price of $400,000

WATCH BELOW: Treasure Coast single-family home prices on the rise

Treasure Coast home prices rising across all 3 counties

Kelley Decowski, an award-winning realtor at REMAX in Stuart, said the increases are being driven by low supply and high demand.

"The good news for buyers is that we're not seeing huge jumps in prices," Decowski said.

But Decowski said buyers should start making decisions now.

"Because there are no signs that the prices are going to come back down. They are probably going to continue to increase," Decowski said.

Decowski said inventory is low on the Treasure Coast, though the market is currently balanced for both buyers and sellers.

"That means that buyers need to be realistic with their offers. They need to come in pre-approved before they go looking at homes. Sellers need to price their homes realistically, and they need to present a well-maintained product," Decowski said.

For some Martin County homeowners, the rising prices are reshaping long-term plans. Cara Collins, who bought her home before the COVID-19 pandemic when prices were significantly lower, said she has no plans to sell.

"I think this is going to be our family home as long as the market's still as high as it is," Collins said.

Collins said current prices are higher than she would hope for, and that the market has changed what would be possible for her family today.

"I wouldn't be able to be a stay-at-home mom and be able to afford a home for my kids if we would be buying now," Collins said.

It's a different story with condos and townhomes. Prices have dropped in Martin and St. Lucie counties and only increased by less than a percent in Indian River County.

WPTV

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