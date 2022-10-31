Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $5.1 million to Urban League of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Urban League of Palm Beach County is celebrating a transformative donation from one of the richest women in the world.

The organization announced Monday that philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $5.1 million to the organization.

This is the largest donation in the nonprofit's 49-year history.

Founded in 1973, the Urban League assists African Americans and other minorities in achieving social and economic equality.

"We are so excited that Ms. Scott has recognized the work and contributions that the Urban League of Palm Beach County has made in the communities we serve across south Florida," Patrick Franklin, the president and CEO of Urban League of Palm Beach County, said. "We are honored and grateful to be the recipient of such a large gift that will be transformational in our ability to further the organizational mission of advancing African Americans and other minorities in achieving social and economic equality. The Board of Directors and Staff of ULPBC thank Ms. Scott for entrusting us with the awesome responsibility of ensuring that this generous gift will have a long-lasting and positive impact in our community."

The organization focuses on empowering communities and changing lives by providing education, housing, employment and health opportunities to underserved groups.

Other news outlets have reported that Scott has made other multi-million dollar donations recently to Urban League affiliates in other cities in the U.S., including Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Louisville and Houston.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has made multiple headline-grabbing donations since her divorce in 2019.

She has given away about $12.8 billion in a little over two years, according to a report published this month by Forbes.

Scott, 52, and other billionaires have signed the Giving Pledge, a promise by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

She is estimated to be the fourth wealthiest woman in the world.