Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480 million before Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is now valued at $480 million after nobody claimed the prize after Tuesday's drawing.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jul 13, 2022
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. Friday to qualify.

The lump sum immediate cash payout is valued at $276 million.

Friday's jackpot is the largest jackpot in the last 14 months.

If won by a sole contestant, it would be the 11th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions was last won in April in Tennessee where the winner collected $20 million.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased daily after 6 a.m.

The odds for winning for the jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

