How to get your tax refund as soon as possible

Tax season is here. Starting Monday, the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting returns, but officials warn there could be some delays due to the pandemic.

Here's a few tips to help get your refund as soon as possible:



File early and electronically with direct deposit

Check for mistakes and make sure everything is filled out accurately especially if you’ve received a child tax credit or stimulus check. The IRS says all parents should lookout out for Letter 6419 which pertains to the Child Tax Credit. It will help accurately report the amount of money received upfront in 2021.

It’s also a good idea to use IRS's online resources instead of calling if you have any questions. The agency says chances are you won't get through and if you do, you'll experience a long wait time.

The deadline to file in Florida has been pushed back to April 18. Typically, it’s on April 15 however, this year that day is being recognized as Emancipation Day, which is a federal holiday.

IRS anticaptes most filers will receive their refund within 21 days.

