Florida minimum wage to increase to $13 an hour this month

Workers who make minimum wage in Florida are getting some help paying their bills this month.

By the end of September, those workers will make $13 per hour — an increase of $1.

It's all part of an effort to increase Florida's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

WPTV crunched the numbers to see what it means for employees who will benefit and the businesses that will have to pay the tab.

Workers at Makeb's Bagels and Deli in West Palm Beach were talking about the pay increase Wednesday.

WPTV Sergio Tzoy (left) is among the workers in Florida who will benefit from the minimum wage increase.

Sergio Tzoy, a worker at the deli, makes minimum wage.

He said the money he makes at his job helps his mother and his brothers.

Hearing that the minimum wage will go up $1 this year to $13 per hour is encouraging.

"It's helping a little, but it's not too big a difference," Tzoy said.

He works two jobs saving up to help his family in the hopes of one day becoming a chef.

Makeb's said they'll absorb the cost of paying their employees more money.

WPTV A Peachwave Yogurt owner Diogo Deabreu speaks to WPTV reporter Joel Lopez about the minimum wage increase in Florida.

But at Peachewave Yogurt in West Palm Beach, owner Diogo Deabreu said customers can expect higher prices.

"So for you, how are you planning on offsetting that cost?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Deabreu.

"By slightly increasing prices on the overall cost of the product," Deabreu said.

It's an increase he hasn't implemented yet but could happen as 70% of his staff are minimum wage workers.

"Could that also reflect on the number of staff you have on board?" Lopez asked.

"Sure," Deabreu said. "It would be tough to lose them because the quality of customer service will definitely decrease."

For now, he's hoping to front the cost of paying his minimum wage employees more.

The new $13 per hour salary goes into effect Sept. 30.