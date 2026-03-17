Winn-Dixie closing Palm Beach Gardens store in mid-April

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Shoppers in Palm Beach Gardens will have one less option to buy groceries starting next month.

WPTV learned Tuesday that the Winn-Dixie grocery store located at the corner of Military Trail and Northlake Boulevard is closing in mid-April.

According to Winn-Dixie spokeswoman Meredith Hurley, the "difficult decision" was made as part of Winn-Dixie's "ongoing efforts to ensure the long-term health and sustainability" of its business.

"With a strengthened focus on Florida, we know that meaningful transformation sometimes requires difficult decisions. In certain cases, this can mean closing a store when it's necessary to support the future success of our company," Hurley said in a statement.

Once this location shuts down, there will only be four Winn-Dixie stores left open in Palm Beach County:



West Palm Beach, 7915 S Dixie Hwy.

Royal Palm Beach, 1135 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

Lake Worth, 6600 Hypoluxo Road

Lantana, 1491 S Dixie Hwy.

Read the full statement below from Meredith Hurley, the senior director of communications & community at The Winn-Dixie Company, regarding the closure in Palm Beach Gardens:

"We can confirm that we have made the difficult decision to close the Winn-Dixie store located at 8924 N. Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens in mid-April, as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of our business.

With a strengthened focus on Florida, we know that meaningful transformation sometimes requires difficult decisions. In certain cases, this can mean closing a store when it’s necessary to support the future success of our company.

We understand the impact this decision has on our associates and are committed to supporting them through this transition. Associates who wish to continue their careers with us may apply for open positions at nearby stores, and eligible associates who do not transfer will receive severance.

Our priority remains on building a strong future for our company and to provide the high level of quality and service our customers expect and deserve. We appreciate the support of our associates, customers and the Palm Beach Gardens community."

WPTV reported in November that Winn-Dixie, founded in 1925, was undergoing major changes, with an emphasis on rebuilding its brand in Florida. The Jacksonville-based grocer was re-purchased by Southeastern Grocers from Aldi, which had converted many Winn-Dixie stores.