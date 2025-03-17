Will tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada impact toy costs?

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The ongoing tariff talk in Washington has businesses across the country wondering how it will affect their bottom line.

It's "wait-and-see" mode for Jim Arpe, the longtime owner of Learning Express Toys & Gifts in Palm Beach Gardens.

The small business owner of 26 years told WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass it's too soon to know if the Trump administration's evolving tariffs will cripple his business.

"I've already received numerous letters about how prices are going to go up," Arpe said. "I can't absorb all of it."

Arpe said some of his products and toys come from China, Mexico and Canada, and it remains to be seen the precise impacts of tariffs.

"It's a little early," he said. "It runs up prices and does not make the customer happy."

Arpe has a strategy to keep his loyal customers, like Elaine Kovalsky, happy.

"I'm shopping for my grandchildren," Kovalsky said on the day that WPTV was at the store.

Arpe said his local toy business offers benefits compared to big-box stores.

"You can get service," he said.

Arpe is leaning into excellent customer service by offering free gift-wrapping, nationwide shipping and friendly staff members to answer any and all questions about toys.

"It's so much better than going any place else," Kovalsky said.

She added she will continue shopping at Learning Express Toys & Gifts — no matter how prices might change.