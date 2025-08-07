Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Which part of the drop-off school routine stresses parents out the most?

School drop-off stress poll
WPTV
School drop-off stress poll
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new poll is shedding light on what parents and caregivers stress out about as they mentally and physically prepare for a new school year.

The study conducted by ValuePenguin by LendingTree found 52% of parents who drive their kids to school are overwhelmed by the school drop-off routine, and 61% blame traffic congestion for their higher stress levels.

More than 40% of those polled say distracted and reckless stresses them out. Meanwhile, 38% say kids running into the road or the fear of it is enough to raise their blood pressure.

20% of adults polled say the lack of a school crossing guard increases their daily stress.

See the full study here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening