Which part of the drop-off school routine stresses parents out the most?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new poll is shedding light on what parents and caregivers stress out about as they mentally and physically prepare for a new school year.

The study conducted by ValuePenguin by LendingTree found 52% of parents who drive their kids to school are overwhelmed by the school drop-off routine, and 61% blame traffic congestion for their higher stress levels.

More than 40% of those polled say distracted and reckless stresses them out. Meanwhile, 38% say kids running into the road or the fear of it is enough to raise their blood pressure.

20% of adults polled say the lack of a school crossing guard increases their daily stress.

