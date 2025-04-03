What WPTV viewers are saying about President Trump's tariffs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While the full impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs is still being calculated, WPTV wanted to know people's opinions.

The result was a range of differing responses.

WATCH BELOW: What WPTV viewers are saying about Trump's tariffs

What WPTV viewers are saying about Trump's tariffs

"It is a little scary just because we're not sure how it's going to affect us down the road," Brad Fidler, who was walking along the waterfront in Stuart, said Thursday.

"Other countries have unfairly tariffed us for years, so we're just getting back the way it should be, an even playing field," Jim Bellis told WPTV.

"It seems like a pretty radical move," Marty Slade said. "I have a personal friend who is a Toyota dealer, so he's obviously not happy about it. I just hope maybe it's a negotiation tactic and his advisers and common sense will prevail a little bit."

National Politics How new tariffs could drive higher prices for Americans Simon Kaufman

Along Clematis Street in West Palm Beach, we spoke with Susi, who had a more optimistic view of the situation.

"With any change, there's going to be an interruption. I believe once everything settles down, I think it's going to be a really good thing," she said.

On the same sidewalk, we met Dan, who said he has concerns.

"I don't like that we're imposing tariffs," he said. "It's clearly going to make things a lot more expensive to people and businesses in general."