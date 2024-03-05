Wawa to open new Loxahatchee location Thursday

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Starting this week, residents in Loxahatchee will have a new location to pick up a hoagie, grab a cup of coffee or fill up their gas tank.

A new Wawa location is opening Thursday morning at 15475 Southern Blvd.

The Pennsylvania-based chain said its newest store in Palm Beach County will open at 8 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive T-shirts to mark the company's 60th anniversary.

Also, customers will receive a free any size hot coffee all day.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m.

A hoagie-building competition between law enforcement and the fire department will also occur shortly after the store opens, the company said in a statement.

Wawa opened its first store in Palm Beach County in 2017 and now has multiple locations throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

According to its website, they are opening a new location in Jensen Beach at 3801 Northwest Federal Hwy. on March 14.