Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Wawa to open new Loxahatchee location Thursday

New store located at 15475 Southern Blvd.
Several new Wawa stores are coming to Palm Beach County.
Wawa file photo
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 13:52:59-05

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Starting this week, residents in Loxahatchee will have a new location to pick up a hoagie, grab a cup of coffee or fill up their gas tank.

A new Wawa location is opening Thursday morning at 15475 Southern Blvd.

The Pennsylvania-based chain said its newest store in Palm Beach County will open at 8 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive T-shirts to mark the company's 60th anniversary.

Also, customers will receive a free any size hot coffee all day.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m.

A hoagie-building competition between law enforcement and the fire department will also occur shortly after the store opens, the company said in a statement.

Wawa opened its first store in Palm Beach County in 2017 and now has multiple locations throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

According to its website, they are opening a new location in Jensen Beach at 3801 Northwest Federal Hwy. on March 14.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.