Want a vacation rental without all the fees and rules? Some hotel chains are stepping up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Name-brand hotels are taking a page out of the home rental playbook.

For travelers that are planning a getaway and crave a home-rental feel, this could be right up their alley.

Some hotel chains looking to win back customers

Consumers frustrated with vacation rental sites turn to hotels

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, says hotel chains like Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott are looking to win over customers that are fed up with home rental companies, their rules and hidden fees.

"A lot of travelers got frustrated with these home-sharing websites, but they realized they loved the comfort of staying in a vacation home. They love the laundry, the kitchen the larger space because more people are doing these multigenerational group trips," said French.

French says hotels are now seizing on the opportunity to offer home rental-style properties with similar amenities. Some are large enough to accommodate groups of up to 15 people and can be on the hotel grounds or a standalone property.

State Future of vacation rentals bill uncertain despite passage Forrest Saunders

One of the main perks, French says, is the hotel properties tend to have more than one master bedroom along with a kitchen, an area to do laundry and other amenities.

Consumers may also be able to rack up reward points by staying at hotel rentals, good toward future stays.

You can check directly with hotels to see if they offer this type of stay.