Watch
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Wall Street turns mixed and oil prices ebb as jitters recede

Wall Street
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Stocks are opening with slight gains on Wall Street Thursday, Dec. 30, keeping the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovering just above the latest record highs they set a day earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)
Wall Street
Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 10:46:52-05

Stocks turned mixed Thursday morning and oil prices eased back as markets let go of some of the jitters they’ve been having over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and edged down 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

The major indexes rallied a day earlier after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a modest interest rate increase at the Fed’s policy meeting in two weeks.

Bond yields were steady.

Trading on the Moscow exchange remained closed and major credit ratings agencies cut Russia’s credit rating.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic