Unclaimed Property Hotline from 4-6:30 p.m. today!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You might have some free money out there waiting to be claimed!

According to the Florida Department of Financial Services, one in five Floridians has unclaimed money they've forgotten about.

To see if you're one of them, call their hotline at 1-833-306-0964 on Thursday, Aug. 22. The folks from the Florida Division of Unclaimed Property will be answering the phone lines from 4-6:30 p.m. today!

Florida Department of Financial Services A variety of gold coins are among the items up for auction at the unclaimed property in West Palm Beach on Aug. 24, 2024.

Florida Unclaimed Property Auction in West Palm Beach this weekend

Also, the "Florida Unclaimed Property Auction" is being held this weekend in West Palm Beach. An auction preview begins on Friday, August 23 at 9 a.m. and the auction starts on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

The auction will be held in person at the Embassy Suites by Hilton located at 1601 Belvedere Road.

For more information about the auction and photos of unclaimed items available, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov.

"I'm excited to kick off our unclaimed property auction in West Palm Beach this weekend with some outstanding items to bid on, including a men's gold ruby and diamond ring and a ladies platinum and diamond Hamilton watch," Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said. "The proceeds generated by this auction are used to help fund education in Florida, and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time. Since becoming your CFO in 2017, I have returned more than $2.5 billion in unclaimed property back to the pockets of Floridians. An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds, and I'm encouraging all individuals and business owners to search now for unclaimed property at FLTreasureHunt.gov."