Trump rescinds Biden executive order on prescription drugs: How will it affect prices?

2022 executive order by former President Joe Biden was aimed at lowering drug prices for Medicare and Medicaid patients
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is looking into the cost of some prescription drugs after an executive order issued Monday by President Donald Trump.

Trump's executive order rescinded a 2022 executive order by former President Joe Biden aimed at lowering drug prices for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

We asked John Murphy III, the president and CEO of the Association of Accessible Medicines, about Trump's order to roll back Biden's plan.

Medicare will impose $2,000 cap on prescription costs in 2025

Scripps News Staff

"The generics industry, we have mixed emotions about them," Murphy said. "On one hand, we really want patients to benefit from affordable generic medicines and getting them at lower, almost no cost is a really valuable tool. But I think at a higher level, what we're hoping to accomplish and perhaps and still accomplish under the new administration is to have more programmatic reform to the overall insurance marketplace."

Democrats reacted to Trump's order by saying it was a dangerous plan to increase the cost of drugs.

So far, it doesn't appear that Trump's action will jeopardize any plans for Medicare to negotiate lower prices for certain medications.

