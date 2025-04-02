PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Troubling new data shows 49% of email passwords have been leaked onto the dark web.

Social Catfish, an online identity verification and scam prevention company, released new findings showing 41,061 victims in Florida lost $874 million to online scams in 2023.

WATCH: Cybersecurity expert share tips on password protection

This is why you should protect your password

WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis got some advice from a cybersecurity expert about the best ways to protect yourself.

John Clay is the vice president of threat intelligence at Trend Micro— a company that works to protect consumers against online scams and data breaches. He said one of the best lines of defense is to enlist your own security.

"Install a security app on your phone, or on your PC that can block things, that can block phone numbers, text. It can block emails," Clay said.

Social Catfish offered these other ways users can safeguard their passwords:

