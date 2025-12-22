Trillion-dollar holiday shopping season comes with credit card caution

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Holiday shopping is hitting new heights.

According to data from the National Retail Federation, sales this holiday season are expected to hit $1 trillion.

A survey of 8,005 adults from Dec 1-10 analyzed shopping habits going into the last days before the Christmas holiday.

According to the study, the top destinations where consumers plan to finish their shopping include online (46%), department stores (33%) and discount stores (26%).

The top gifts shoppers have picked up so far include clothing and accessories (48%), toys (30%), gift cards (27%), books, music, movies, video games and other media (25%) and personal care or beauty items (23%).

Shoppers also don't seem to be hesitant about using credit cards. A study from Wallet Hub ranked Florida as 20th among states in terms of credit cards held and new accounts opened in the third quarter.

"Too many people open credit card accounts without reading the terms," Chip Lupo, a writer and analyst at Wallet Hub, said.

He said many shoppers like credit cards for reward points and the discounts they receive for opening new accounts.

However, he cautions shoppers from using the same card for gifts and everyday type purchases such as groceries.

"Now you have all this extra debt piling on top of the holiday debt, and that's still accumulating at the average interest of 22 to 23 percent," Lupo warned.