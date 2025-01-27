Top interview questions to ace if you're job hunting

As we enter the final week of January's hiring mode, people who are hunting for a job want to make sure they're primped and polished to stand out in a crowd full of applicants.

Kickresume, an AI-based career tool, compiled a list of interview questions applicants should have well-thought-out responses to. Its data shows that 22% of companies want to know about previous job failures or mistakes.

Nearly a quarter of companies asked candidates to describe a job-related achievement. One in 10 firms asked questions about how the interviewee handled working with a difficult colleague and how they navigated conflict.

Kickresume's study shows that 54% of companies were extremely likely to ask candidates to share stories from their previous experience.

"Our research shows that common interview questions often ask you to prove you've got the right skills, qualities and experience for the job," Peter Duris, CEO of Kickresume, said. "So, before your interview, take another look at the job description and think about some good stories that show you've got what they're after."