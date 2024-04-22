Tijuana Flats files for bankruptcy, announces closure of 11 locations

MAITLAND, Fla. — A Florida-based restaurant chain announced they have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and have closed 11 locations, according to a Friday news release.

Tijuana Flats was acquired by a new ownership group, Flatheads, LLC, with a plan to revitalize its fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurants.

One of the locations that was closed included Boynton Beach, along with nine others in Florida, according to USA TODAY report.

The Tijuana Flats website no longer listed its Boynton Beach restaurant, located at 390 N Congress Ave., as open. However, their restaurants in Royal Palm Beach, Jupiter and near Greenacres were still listed as open on Monday. Locations on the Treasure Coast in Stuart and Port St. Lucie were also still listed as open.

"Our company is excited by the new ownership group's plan to reinvest, focus, and emphasize the things that originally brought so many people to love Tijuana Flats," Tijuana Flats CEO Joe Christina said in a written statement. "We understand the immediate financial actions taken by them to ensure the long-term health of this great and iconic brand."

As of Monday, it has 65 company-owned locations throughout Florida along with 26 franchised restaurants in Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The news release said the decision to close restaurants was a result of an analysis of financial performance, occupancy costs and market conditions.

"Tijuana Flats will continue to provide full support to its franchisees and its remaining locations will continue to operate as usual," according to the company.

The restaurant chain rolled out a new menu early this month that included new packaging for take-out and delivery "designed to enhance the product and improve delivery times to its customers."

The new ownership group also said they plan to make renovations at many of its locations.

Tijuana Flats was founded in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida.