WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Floridians continue to make tough financial choices. A new study by LendingTree shows nearly 20% of the state's home are uninsured, making it among the highest in the country.

These Florida cities saw sharpest spike of homeowners dropping their insurance

Analysts ranked Florida 6th in the country for the highest rate of homes without insurance. It's an 8% spike from the last data tracking patterns in 2023 to 2024

The LendingTree study shows Lakeland, Florida saw the largest increase in the state of homeowners forgoing insurance. Other areas that ranked high include Miami, Tampa and Cape Coral. The data shows nearly 1 in 7 homes are abandoning homeowners' insurance. Experts say affordability is a large reason why.