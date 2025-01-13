These breakfast items are costing you more

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The most important meal of the day is also the most expensive.

Breakfast cornerstones like milk, coffee, orange juice, and eggs have all seen sharp price increases compared to a year ago.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said orange Juice prices are up 18% from a year ago for several reasons. Florida's production continues to see ebbs and flows from extreme weather events.

The state's orange crops took a pounding from Hurricane Ian in 2022. Hurricane Milton, this past fall, threw another jab at production. In addition to weather challenges, farmers continue to combat citrus greening, a bacterial disease that eats through crops.

Shoppers will also notice a big difference in coffee prices. They jumped more than 10% from a year ago. The Department of Agriculture attributes the price swings to higher global demand and volatile weather.

The most dramatic price increase belongs to eggs. Egg prices have skyrocketed more than 70%. Experts said distributors have ground to make up after high holiday demand and the bird flu outbreak that's ravaged farm flocks.

Milk is the only thing on this short list where the price increase is in the single digits. Prices rose 5% in a year's time. The USDA said rising milk prices boil down to a combination of factors including the aging cow population and strong demand.

So what breakfast staples won't break the bank?

The Labor Bureau said bacon prices are relatively stagnant. They plateaued after peaking toward the end of 2022.

Consumer experts say bread and yogurt are also cost effective compared to other foods as you're looking to fill out your breakfast menu.