These are the best (and worst) times to shop online, according to Smartproxy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If saving money is one of your New Year's resolutions, you may want to know about new data that reveals the best times to shop retail online.

The data firm Smartproxy crunched the numbers on pricing and found out the best and worst times to shop online.

Here is what they found:



Best Time to Shop : Morning hours (6 a.m. to noon) typically offer the lowest prices



: Morning hours (6 a.m. to noon) typically offer the lowest prices Best Day to Shop : Tuesday mornings are the most affordable with an average price of $261.02



: Tuesday mornings are the most affordable with an average price of $261.02 Most Expensive Time: Prices peak on Friday mornings, averaging $313.



Smartproxy stated in an email that they use a dynamic pricing discount index and analyzed thousands of price fluctuations across major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, revealing fascinating insights into the cheapest times and days to shop.

Smartproxy also revealed this about two major online retailers:

Amazon



Cheapest Time : Monday afternoons, averaging $102.71.



: Monday afternoons, averaging $102.71. Most Expensive Time : Tuesday nights, with prices soaring to $114.16.



: Tuesday nights, with prices soaring to $114.16. Best Overall Day: Mondays offer the best value, averaging $107.68.



Best Buy

