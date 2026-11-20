A couple of large department stores are now topping the list of the best places to shop for Black Friday deals, according to WalletHub.

JCPenney and Macy's ranked No. 1 and No. 2 on the list, with deep discounts.

And the Black Friday deals have started early, with some retailers offering discounts before Halloween.

The top 10 stores and their average discounts from the WalletHub study for 2026:



JCPenney: 74.33% Macy's: 56.50% Target: 38.47% Kohl's: 37.47% Best Buy: 30.88% Walmart: 30.57% BJ's: 30.51% Home Depot: 30.33% Amazon: 28.25% Newegg: 23.15%

“Does not surprise me at all. Their sales have been fantastic this week,” said shopper Sarah Hanson in Wellington.

“It's become Black November, essentially,” said Chip Lupo of WalletHub.

Saving at least 30% is generally viewed as a good barometer of finding a Black Friday deal.

However, Lupo says it may be worth waiting to shop for some gifts.

“Things like electronics, laptops, phones, you could probably even get a better deal the closer you get to the end of the year, particularly if the manufacturer's got a new line of products coming in January,” he said.

