Tariffs might have families paying $4,900 more for groceries a year, Yale study says

LANTANA, Fla. — We haven't stopped listening to you about rising costs, especially the price you pay for groceries.

Data compiled by The Budget Lab at Yale, a nonpartisan research center, predicts we'll be spending more money on food this year.

How tariffs might impact your grocery bill

In total, the study said households may be looking at spending an extra $4,900 on groceries in 2025, and tariffs are a big cause.

"There's no question that consumers will be spending a lot more on groceries," supermarket guru Phil Lempert said. "No.1, we have to look at the tariffs."

Lempert said to watch out for imported produce items, especially products from China.

"Sixty percent of all the apple juice that's consumed here in the U.S. comes from China," Lempert said. "China grows 80% of all the garlic globally."

Yale's study said some of the increases can be minimized by buying in bulk, but you can't do that with fresh produce, and you need the storage space.

"Consumers face an overall average effective tariff rate of 28%, the highest since 1901," according to the study.