Study shows drivers are avoiding car maintenance to save money, fueling a dangerous drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With inflation and the rising cost of living, more drivers are holding onto their cars longer. Unfortunately, some are treading close to danger.

WATCH:

Drivers are avoiding car maintenance to save money, fueling a dangerous drive

According to a new study by SaveMaxAuto, nearly 38% of drivers ignore the check engine light when it comes on to avoid spending money. One in four drivers are driving on bald, damaged or low-pressure tires, according to the survey.

More than half of those polled say car-related debt, like maintenance, either put them further in the hole financially or drained their savings last year.

WPTV

Nearly 1 in 10 drivers surveyed say they've made the switch to liability only insurance cut costs. Some have canceled their insurance policies altogether to save money. Florida consistently makes the list of top states with the most uninsured drivers. Value Penguin by Lending Tree says that last October, nearly 20% of the state's drivers were uninsured.

To see other ways car costs are reshaping our driving habits, click here.