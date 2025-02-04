Study says South Florida one of the worst areas for middle-class families looking to stretch their income

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new study has identified South Florida as one of the least affordable regions for middle-class families.

The analysis was performed by Upgraded Points, a website that tracks credit card, travel and consumer reward trends.

Based on a family of four (two adults and two children) who live in the Miami metro area — which encompasses West Palm Beach — the average family needs to earn an income of $109,043 to cover basic necessities.

Here is a summary of the data for the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, according to the study:



Available income after necessities: $10,957

$10,957 Median family income: $120,000

$120,000 Income required to cover necessities: $109,043

$109,043 Housing costs: $22,665

$22,665 Food costs: $13,772

$13,772 Childcare costs: $16,015

$16,015 Transportation costs: $15,791

$15,791 Healthcare costs: $16,252

$16,252 Other necessities costs: $12,904

$12,904 Income taxes: $11,655

Once middle-class families subtract the median cost income of $120,000 from the $109,043 income required to make ends meet, they're left with less than $11,000 annually.

The Miami metro area ranked 49 out of 53 for most affordable large metro areas. The study said the only regions that were worst were the following areas:

50. Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, Nevada

51. Fresno, California

52. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

53. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

Places that saw the middle-class dollar stretch farther reported a high cost of living, but the study found that the cities offered an array of jobs in government and technology with incomes that weren't as stagnant.

Some U.S. areas where middle-class families seem to pull ahead more are San Jose, California, Washington, D.C., Seattle and Richmond, Virginia.

Click hereto read the study.