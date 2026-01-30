What do employees want to stay loyal to their workplace? The simple version, according to a new study by Florida Atlantic and Cleveland Universities, is more paid time off. But, researchers found there is a difference in how much time men versus women need to stay put.

Study reveals how much paid time off keeps men, women from quitting their jobs

Both genders agree one to five days of PTO isn't enough of a retention perk. The study found when you ramp up the number of paid time off days, resignations lowered when men were allotted six to 10 days.

For women 11 days or more of PTO made them apt to stay. Both genders agree, the more time the merrier.

The FAU research team looked at 18 years of data concluding that workers stay when they have time to rest, recover and manage personal demands.

Full study, here.