Struggling with rising costs? Here are expert tips to save money and tackle debt in 2026

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As 2026 comes to a close, many families continue to grapple with the rising cost of living that has defined much of the year. From grocery bills to interest rates, expenses have climbed steadily over the past 12 months, leaving consumers searching for ways to stretch their dollars further.

We spent this year tracking inflation's impact on everyday families and uncovering practical solutions to help manage mounting expenses and debt.

Grocery shopping gets strategic

Jessica Wolinski, a high school football mom, shared her grocery shopping struggles when we first met her in January.

"For the amount of food that I buy for $200, it's a lot less than what it would have been a few years ago," Wolinski said.

When we checked back with her this month, Wolinski said the situation hasn't improved, but she's developed a strategic approach to shopping.

"So every Wednesday I belong to Savings 101. They're on Facebook as well as Telegram, and every Wednesday they post all the sales from Publix," Wolinski said.

The savviest shoppers have learned to leverage technology and planning to combat rising prices.

Expert advice for smart shopping

Budgeting expert Andrea Woroch recommends a methodical approach to grocery shopping that starts before leaving home.

"Make a plan before you go to the store, so you don't just buy a bunch of food on impulse," Woroch said.

Woroch suggests using price comparison websites like Flipp and reward apps like Fetch to maximize savings.

"This is going to be your best friend in the new year. Take pictures of all your grocery receipts or any receipts for that matter using the Fetch app. This is going to earn points, and those points are redeemable for gift cards," Woroch said.

The debt dilemma

Saving money becomes crucial for avoiding debt, which has become an increasingly pressing concern as interest rates have risen throughout the year.

"It's a daily thing. I mean, you wake up thinking about it, and you go to bed thinking about it," Denise Phillips told WPTV in May.

Financial experts emphasize that tackling debt requires discipline and a clear strategy. While mathematical logic suggests prioritizing high-interest debt first, some experts acknowledge the psychological benefits of alternative approaches.

"Mathematically, it's sound to focus on paying down the highest interest rates first," explained Ted Rossman from Bankrate. "However, many people find motivation in knocking out smaller balances first. For example, eliminating a $500 store card debt can boost your confidence to tackle larger debts of $1,000 or $2,000 next."

Smart shopping habits and systematic debt reduction represent two practical resolutions that could make a meaningful difference in the new year ahead.

