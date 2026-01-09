Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

Shoppers returning holiday gifts could find themselves out of luck

More than 70% of stores now charge a restocking or return fee, National Retail Federation says
Supply Chain Delay Holiday Shopping
Stock
Supply Chain Delay Holiday Shopping
Posted

Shoppers should brace for a busy weekend of store returns.

A new study by Shorr Packaging, based on Google searches, reveals 40% of consumers plan to return a holiday gift this year.

WATCH BELOW: Store return policies getting tougher

Store return policies getting tougher

However, 69% of consumers say they will hang onto at least one gift because store return policies have become so stringent.

The National Retail Federation says more than 70% of stores now charge a restocking or return fee. Consumer experts say that it is one of the best ways to avoid return costs for shipping in some cases.

Data shows 36% of shoppers choose to walk items back into a physical store to recover their refund.

The Shorr study found that shoppers have some non-negotiables when it comes to getting their money back. About 83% of those surveyed say free return shipping is non-negotiable. Almost as many, 75%, prefer a full refund over store credit.

While many consider stores to have stringent return policies a hassle, nearly one and four admit to not checking the fine print on returns before they make a purchase.

Click here to see other consumer habits, including the three cities where holiday gift return interest is high.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening