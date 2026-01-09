Shoppers returning holiday gifts could find themselves out of luck

Shoppers should brace for a busy weekend of store returns.

A new study by Shorr Packaging, based on Google searches, reveals 40% of consumers plan to return a holiday gift this year.

WATCH BELOW: Store return policies getting tougher

However, 69% of consumers say they will hang onto at least one gift because store return policies have become so stringent.

The National Retail Federation says more than 70% of stores now charge a restocking or return fee. Consumer experts say that it is one of the best ways to avoid return costs for shipping in some cases.

Data shows 36% of shoppers choose to walk items back into a physical store to recover their refund.

The Shorr study found that shoppers have some non-negotiables when it comes to getting their money back. About 83% of those surveyed say free return shipping is non-negotiable. Almost as many, 75%, prefer a full refund over store credit.

While many consider stores to have stringent return policies a hassle, nearly one and four admit to not checking the fine print on returns before they make a purchase.

