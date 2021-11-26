Shoppers arrive early at Palm Beach Outlets for Black Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Outlets has extended its holiday hours from now through Christmas.

West Palm Beach's outdoor outlet mall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

"That really provides shoppers the opportunity to shop at times most convenient for them, times that may be a little less crowded," marketing director Trina Holmsted told WPTV.

WPTV spoke with two eager shoppers, Leah Alamari and Aisly Dunn, who camped out in their car overnight to be the first in line for the Black Friday sales.

"I got paid today and my paycheck's gonna be gone on the same day," Alamari joked.

Alamari said she's in the market for some new shoes.

"I'm trying to (get) gifts prepared for Christmas this year ahead of time, too, so it's like, let me get ahead, like, before all the people come here before it's all gone," Dunn said.

Black Friday shopping hacks

Black Friday is full of deals and steals, so a trick to getting the best bang for your buck is to make a list of what you want and from where you want it before you head to the stores.

Another big tip is if you see something you like, don't sit on it and go home while you debate if you want to buy it.

With supply chain and inventory issues, chances are that item may not be there when you go back.

Make sure to save that receipt in case things don't work out.

"Many of our retailers have been offering sales and promotions since October," Holmsted said. "So these sales are going to continue throughout the next few weeks leading up to Christmas, so if you want to shop this weekend, we encourage you to come, but just know that these sales are not going away. They will be here to stay."