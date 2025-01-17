WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, Jan. 18 is National Use Your Gift Card Day.

The National Retail Federation says gift cards were the No. 1 requested gift item for the 2024 holidays. Fifty-three percent of Americans asked for one but many end up misplaced or unused.

National Use Your Gift Card Day started six years ago. It falls on the third Saturday in January to remind shoppers to use the $29.3 billion in gift cards they're expected to receive this year.

A Bankrate survey found that 43% of Americans have at least one unused gift card in a wallet, Ewallet or hiding out in a drawer, worth an average of $244.