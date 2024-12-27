Returning a holiday gift? Shoppers should be aware of these deadlines

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The holiday shopping season of 2024 has now turned into the holiday return season.

However, shoppers need to be aware of the rules and deadlines for taking back gifts.

WPTV spoke with Shawn Aubrey on Friday, who was returning shoes at a store located at the Tanger Outlets in West Palm Beach.

"I ordered online from DSW shoe store and knew they had a store here, so instead of paying for shipping (I came here)," Aubrey said.

Many retailers charge shipping fees for returns, while larger online retailers — such as Amazon, Walmart and Target — do not.

Most shoppers at the outlets told WPTV on Friday that their in-person returns went smoothly, and in many cases, they didn't need a receipt.

Holiday deadlines are generally extended for shoppers, but they can vary.

Apple stores have a Jan. 8 return deadline, while Macy's and Walmart last until Jan. 31.

According to Fortune.com, below are the holiday return deadlines for these popular stores:

