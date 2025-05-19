WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Inflation. It's the dirty word that feels even worse.

According to WalletHub's new report that shows changes in inflation by city, one local city is feeling inflation more than most.

Residents in this local city are feeling inflation more than most in South Florida

Within the top 15 list for cities with the biggest inflation problems is West Palm Beach, ranking 14th in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami area.

Experts at WalletHub say people who live in West Palm Beach saw inflation rise by .30% from March to April 2025.

The more telling picture, however, is how much inflation rose year over year.

Experts say inflation is up for West Palm Beach residents year over year by 2.20%. It doesn't sound like much, but that means if you normally spend $150 on groceries, you're paying about 45 cents more since this past spring or $3.30 more from last year. If you multiply that by 52 weeks in a year, it rounds up to $172 more a year for groceries. Multiply similar increases for gas, rent, dining, and other necessities.

"The cumulative effect can noticeably strain a household budget, especially in a high-cost area like South Florida," Diane Pole with WalletHub said. "So, even 'low' inflation like 2.20% can subtly but steadily erode buying power in day-to-day life."

