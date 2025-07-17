Publix set to open new 48,387 square-foot store in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Shoppers in St. Lucie County will soon have a new location to buy their groceries.

A new 48,387 square-foot store is scheduled to open Saturday at 7 a.m. in Port St. Lucie at Riverland Town Center, located at 12407 Southwest Community Blvd.

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | July 17, 10am

The store will also feature an upstairs area with both indoor and outdoor seating for customers to sit and enjoy their favorite Publix foods.

The Florida-based grocer said customers may spot a large, motorized Publix shopping cart traveling around the community to celebrate the company's new location.

Publix opened its first store 95 years ago in Winter Haven, Florida.

The company now operates more than 1,400 stores in eight states across the southeast, employing 260,000 people.