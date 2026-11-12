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Prices hold steady for Thanksgiving dinner this year, report says

Wells Fargo report shows cost of Thanksgiving dinner for 10 is down 0.4% from last year
Thanksgiving Dinner
Matthew Mead/AP
This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Thanksgiving Dinner
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As inflation keeps pushing prices, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner may be something to be thankful for this year.

According to the Wells Fargo Thanksgiving Food Report, the cost of a traditional dinner for 10 is $78.93, down 0.4% from a year ago.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Study: Prices hold steady for Thanksgiving dinner


It's a thankful trend in a year where grocery prices, on average, are up about 1.8% from September 2025 to September 2026.

Among the popular food items for the holiday:

  • Turkey down 0.5%
  • Cranberries down 6.6%
  • Frozen vegetables down 4.2%

Several supermarket chains are also offering Thanksgiving dinner packages to save money.

Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch has some tips for shoppers, starting with only serving those side dishes your family enjoys.

"There's nothing wrong with doing a potluck style," Woroch said.

She said family and friends usually enjoy bringing and preparing their own dishes.

"This is a great way to get everybody together and reduce the overall cost," Woroch said.

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