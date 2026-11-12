Prices hold steady for Thanksgiving dinner this year, report says

As inflation keeps pushing prices, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner may be something to be thankful for this year.

According to the Wells Fargo Thanksgiving Food Report, the cost of a traditional dinner for 10 is $78.93, down 0.4% from a year ago.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Study: Prices hold steady for Thanksgiving dinner



It's a thankful trend in a year where grocery prices, on average, are up about 1.8% from September 2025 to September 2026.

Among the popular food items for the holiday:



Turkey down 0.5%

Cranberries down 6.6%

Frozen vegetables down 4.2%

Several supermarket chains are also offering Thanksgiving dinner packages to save money.

Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch has some tips for shoppers, starting with only serving those side dishes your family enjoys.

"There's nothing wrong with doing a potluck style," Woroch said.

She said family and friends usually enjoy bringing and preparing their own dishes.

"This is a great way to get everybody together and reduce the overall cost," Woroch said.