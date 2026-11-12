Prices hold steady for Thanksgiving dinner this year, report says

As inflation keeps pushing prices, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner may be something to be thankful for this year.
According to the Wells Fargo Thanksgiving Food Report, the cost of a traditional dinner for 10 is $78.93, down 0.4% from a year ago.
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It's a thankful trend in a year where grocery prices, on average, are up about 1.8% from September 2025 to September 2026.
Among the popular food items for the holiday:
- Turkey down 0.5%
- Cranberries down 6.6%
- Frozen vegetables down 4.2%
Several supermarket chains are also offering Thanksgiving dinner packages to save money.
Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch has some tips for shoppers, starting with only serving those side dishes your family enjoys.
"There's nothing wrong with doing a potluck style," Woroch said.
She said family and friends usually enjoy bringing and preparing their own dishes.
"This is a great way to get everybody together and reduce the overall cost," Woroch said.