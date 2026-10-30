Thanksgiving on a budget: Florida supermarkets offer holiday meal deals as food inflation bites

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Shopping for a Thanksgiving meal could cost a lot this year as inflation hits grocery prices, which is why some supermarkets are offering deals for the big day.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the price of turkey is up 8% from a year ago.

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Thanksgiving meal deals: Florida stores offer dinner for under $40

Inflation has hit groceries hard this year, and many supermarkets are offering deals on Thanksgiving meals starting now.

I discovered at least four stores in Florida offering turkey and trimmings for under $40.



Winn-Dixie's deal serves six people for under $40

Target's deal serves six for $30

Aldi serves 10 people for $39

Walmart serves 10 people for $35

Publix has several heat & serve meals starting at $69.99

Sam's Club's deal serves 16 people $160

All of the stores' deals include turkey and side dishes.

Eric Van Tassel with FAU's College of Business says grocery prices are front and center with consumers.

"Talking to American households, that's the first thing they bring up; naturally, it's something I pay attention to. I'm going to the grocery store after this meeting," Van Tassel said.

Saving money on those holiday meals is important, and it's best to shop around to find the best deal that works for your table.