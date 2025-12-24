Powerball tips: Lottery expert reveals best strategy to win $1.7B jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The odds are steep, 292.2 million to one. Those are the chances of winning the jackpot of Powerball.

But an estimated $1.7 billion jackpot can be pretty enticing to many people.

"With a draw game like Powerball, every combination has an equal chance of hitting," said Jared James of the LottoEdge website.

James said he actually prefers scratch-off lottery games because the odds are better, but he shared some insights on how to play Powerball.

"The difference between one ticket and five tickets will not move the needle, so really it comes down to play what you can afford," James said.

The https://www.powerball.net website posts stats on Powerball and lists the most common numbers drawn in the game. Topping the list is No. 61, and the most common Powerball number drawn is No. 4.

"A lot of players will only play from 1 to 30 or 31, and it's because they play birthdays and anniversaries," James said. "Only about 5% of combinations came out in that range, so play the entire playboard, and also you're less likely to share it if you won."

However, he said every combination of numbers has an equal chance to win.

James also shared a reason why no one seems to win the jackpot regularly, causing prizes to reach over $1 billion.

"If you look at the ticket sales in general, this size of a jackpot, about only 25% of all possible combinations are going to get sold," he said.

And where you buy the ticket could also increase your chances of winning.

Indiana ranks first with the most Powerball jackpot wins, with 39. Meanwhile, Florida has 17.

And for those lucky enough to beat the odds and win, James has some advice.

"We really encourage you to take the time, get an attorney and also a financial advisor," he said. "It sounds great to have a giant check with all this money, but it's really hard to know what to do with it right away."