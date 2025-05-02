Watch Now
Organic fruits, vegetables cost 50% more than traditional foods, study says

Of the 68 organic items reviewed by LendingTree, a quarter of the products ran at least 75% more
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you're looking for ways to cut down on your grocery bill, skip organic.

A new analysis by LendingTree shows organic fruits and vegetables typically cost 50% more than traditional foods. Of the 68 organic items reviewed by LendingTree, a quarter of the products ran at least 75% more.

The study also found Florida households have the 16th biggest grocery bill compared to other states.

Florida households spend on average $8,796 a year on groceries, which equates to about 8.6% of their income. By comparison, the average U.S. household spends $8,167 on groceries a year or 7.4% of the income. That's about a $600 difference.

You can view the full study here.

