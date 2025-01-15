New Whole Foods store set to open west of Boca Raton on Feb. 11

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new Whole Foods store will open for business in southern Palm Beach County next month.

Company representatives announced on Wednesday that the new location at 9560 Glades Road, west of Boca Raton, will open its doors on February 11.

The store, which will feature more than 700 local items from Florida, will open at 9 a.m. on opening day, but regular store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Customers on opening morning can enjoy complimentary coffee and fresh-baked cookies. The first 300 customers in line will also receive a tote bag and a coupon featuring offers of up to $100 off selected products.

Whole Foods has also announced a food donation to Palm Beach Harvest.

This new store is located about 5 miles west of the existing Whole Foods location at 1400 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

Whole Foods operates more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. This will be the seventh location in Palm Beach County.