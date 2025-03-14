Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

New WalletHub survey shows debt is literally making Americans sick

The survey found nearly 1 and 3 people believe their household debt is having a negative impact on their health
average household debt 2024 2023.jpg
WPTV
average household debt 2024 2023.jpg
Posted

United States households are swimming in debt and many people said it's affecting their health, according to a survey.

A new WalletHub survey found that nearly one in three people believe their household debt is harming their health.

WATCH: Survey shows 1 in 3 people say debt has negatively impacts their health

New survey shows debt is literally making Americans sick

Two out of five of those polled said they're household is struggling with debt. Nearly one in four are worried about how their debt will affect their kids.

The study showed the average amount of household debt for the year 2024 was $149,997. That's a drop of $12,875 from the year before, which analysts said was an all-time high.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening