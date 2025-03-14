New WalletHub survey shows debt is literally making Americans sick

United States households are swimming in debt and many people said it's affecting their health, according to a survey.

A new WalletHub survey found that nearly one in three people believe their household debt is harming their health.

New survey shows debt is literally making Americans sick

Two out of five of those polled said they're household is struggling with debt. Nearly one in four are worried about how their debt will affect their kids.

The study showed the average amount of household debt for the year 2024 was $149,997. That's a drop of $12,875 from the year before, which analysts said was an all-time high.