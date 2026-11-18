WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People are sacrificing their long-term savings to afford the holidays this year.

A new survey of 1,000 people by USA Capitol Gold found 42% of Americans plan to cut back on or draw from their savings and investments to afford holiday expenses.

WATCH: New survey shows people plan to dig into savings to afford holiday purchases

A new survey of 1,000 people by USA Capitol Gold found 42% of Americans plan to cut back on or draw from their savings and investments to afford this year's holiday expenses

Nearly 1 in 5 say they expect to take on debt to cover holiday costs. Of those who plan to take on debt, 16% of those surveyed say they plan to charge it to their credit card, whereas 10% say they'll rely on buy now, pay later options to make purchases.

The poll set out to understand how rising costs and economic pressures are affecting consumers' savings, retirement plans, investment decisions, and long-term financial goals. The study also reflects a growing habit of more people investing less money each month to pay for everyday expenses.

FULL SURVEY: The Investment Squeeze: How Americans Are Building Wealth

