New survey says Florida shoppers are more honest than shoppers in other states

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida has some of the most honest shoppers in the country, according to a new analysis.

A survey conducted by Jeffbets.com gauged shoppers' sneaky behavior as people look for ways around higher prices.

The poll found 26% of Florida shoppers have been dishonest. The data shows 12% of Floridians have admitted to entering a produce code for a cheaper item and 5% have swapped price stickers.

Overall, 89% of Americans think inflation or "greedflation" has caused shoppers to be more dishonest.

The survey names Walmart as the store where people are most dishonest. Target came second on the list. Whole Foods, Sam's Club, Publix and Aldi came in at 8,9,10 and 11, respectively.

Shoppers said they believe self-checkout makes it easier for shoppers to cheat and 67% believe self-checkout registers will eventually go away.