WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This holiday season, many people will sit down with the relatives who helped them cover their rent or groceries this year.

A new survey of 1,000 U.S. adults from BestMoney found that family is the first place people turn when they're short on cash.

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Study shows families serving up side dish of financial support

The study also revealed people are using the borrowed money to pay for everyday bills rather than one-time emergencies. Some examples beyond groceries and rent include car loans.

Of those surveyed, nearly all say they've given or received financial support from someone they know in the past 12 months.

A large portion of parents surveyed, nearly 43%, say they've given financial support to their adult child in the past year, compared to just 6 percent of parents who say they received support from a child.

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