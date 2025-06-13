Watch Now
MoneyConsumer

Actions

New study says you have to work 1,782 days to afford a deposit on a Florida home

The report by Leave the Key looked at average state incomes and housing price and was conducted using information from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and US Census
Home, property, Florida home
WPTV
Home, property, Florida home
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Have you ever wondered how many days you'd have to work in Florida just to save a down payment for a home?

A new report by Leave the Key sheds some light on the question.

WATCH BELOW: The study looked at average state incomes and housing price

Study says you have to work this many days to afford deposit on a Florida home

According to the report, Floridians who want to buy a home will have to work 1,782 workdays or approximately seven years and one month just to earn enough for a 10% deposit for a median-priced home calculated at $381,000.

The report found the hardest place to save for a home is Hawaii. Hawaiians would need to work approximately 221,008 workdays or 28 years and 10 months to save a deposit for a median-priced home of $846.600.

The study looked at average state incomes and housing prices. It was conducted by Long Island Homebuyers Leave the Key using information from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and US Census.

Below are the results from leavethekey.com's report:

  • Rank
    		State
    		Median House Value (2023)
    		Average Monthly Income
    		Cost of Deposit
    		Time needed to work to afford a home deposit
    		Days' worth of work needed to afford a home deposit
    		Hours' worth of work needed to afford a home deposit
    1.
    		Hawaii
    		$846,400
    		$4,857
    		$84,640
    		28 years, 10 months
    		7,240
    		57,923
    2.
    		California
    		$725,800
    		$5,762
    		$72,580
    		10 years, 6 months
    		2,639
    		21,114
    3.
    		Utah
    		$517,700
    		$4,670
    		$51,770
    		8 years, 5 months
    		2,119
    		16,951
    4.
    		Arizona
    		$411,200
    		$4,691
    		$41,120
    		8 years, 4 months
    		2,085
    		16,677
    5. (=)
    		Georgia
    		$323,000
    		$4,407
    		$32,300
    		7 years, 6 months
    		1,874
    		14,993
    5. (=)
    		Oregon
    		$484,800
    		$4,886
    		$48,480
    		7 years, 6 months
    		1,874
    		14,988
    7.
    		Florida
    		$381,000
    		$5,081
    		$38,100
    		7 years, 1 months
    		1,782
    		14,253
    8.
    		Nevada
    		$441,100
    		$4,880
    		$44,110
    		6 years, 7 months
    		1,661
    		13,290
    9.
    		Idaho
    		$428,600
    		$4,414
    		$42,860
    		6 years, 2 months
    		1,557
    		12,452
    10.
    		Delaware
    		$359,700
    		$4,899
    		$35,970
    		6 years, 2 months
    		1,538
    		12,305
    Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    At WPTV, It Starts with Listening