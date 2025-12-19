New data shows food prices still on the rise, forcing shoppers to remain savvy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — New data from the Consumer Price Index shows food prices still on the rise for November, with overall food prices rising 2.6% from November 2024.

Food at home prices were up 1.9% over the last 12 months.

Among the categories of prices rising are meats, poultry, fish and eggs at 4.7%, cereals and bakery at 1.9%.

Fruits and vegetables were virtually unchanged and dairy was down 1.6% from a year ago.

"The CPI numbers released today underscore the continued challenges grocery shoppers must navigate to get the most out of their grocery dollar. Nevertheless, they remain resilient and savvy in the face of these challenges," said Andy Harig, Vice President of Tax, Trade, Sustainability and Policy Development at FMI Food Industry Association.

The organization's Shopper Snapshot for December shows over a third of shoppers feel worse about their ability to pay for the food they need and 76% said they've made changes in their spending behavior.

"I'd say some things are going lower but then there are some things going drastically higher," said the Orlando Qpon Queen, whose Instagram page offers shopping tips.

She said her shopping is typically divided among at least four different stores to find the best deals.

"Best advice would be to stick with the store sales, study them, always study them," she said. "All those coupons are constantly being loaded every single day, especially at Publix, so clip them all, all the ones you're constantly buying."