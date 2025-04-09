Need to find, fix medical billing mistakes? HealthLock works to save patients money, protects privacy

Medical billing mistakes happen more often than not.

According to Healthline, up to 80% of hospital bills have an error. Experts say one of the most common mistakes stems from coding issues. Patients could end up paying a lot more for a test or procedure because of this issue.

Almost as painful as the error itself is trying to fix it. Patients can spend hours reaching out to their insurance and doctor's office to figure out where the mistake lies.

WATCH BELOW: How to find medical billing errors, protect your valuable medical information

Need to fix medical bill mistake? Here's what to do

But companies like HealthLock can help with the problem. They work to detect mistakes on medical, dental and eye doctor bills, cutting through the red tape.

"Half of what we do, we like to call it clearing the pipes like a plumber," Scott Speranza the CEO of HealthLock said. "So, if there is some kind of data missing, we see it, our analytics identify it, we address it."

The company said customers can choose from a range of plans. Some plan prices start at around $20 per month. Not only do services like HealthLock act as the go-between insurance companies and providers, they also alert customers if their information may have been involved in a medical data breach.

Stealing personal medical information has become big business. Experts say your medical data is now 40 times more valuable than your Social Security number.