Nearly 9 out of 10 people say tipping culture has gotten out of control, survey says

As Florida lawmakers contemplate a new bill that could change the way we tip, a new study shows many Americans have reached their tipping point.

In WalletHub's 2025 Tipping Survey, nearly 9 out of 10 people said the tipping culture has gotten out of control.

Almost three and five Americans feel businesses are passing the buck and relying on customers to pay employee salaries through tips.

The study found 83% of those polled think automatic service fees should be banned. Nearly 3 in 10 said they even tip less when a "tip suggestion" is presented to them on a receipt or at a checkout counter.

"Not having enough money to make ends meet puts a natural limit on people's ability to tip, and excessive tip requests can feel taunting," said John Kiernan, WalletHub Editor.

New bill could crackdown on paying extra service, gratuity fees

A new proposal in the Florida Legislature could do away with gratuity for groups of 6 or less. Under House Bill 535, customers could also forgo a tip if they feel the service isn't up to par. Part of the proposal puts the responsibility on businesses to disclose who is receiving the tip and the percentage.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is not in favor of the proposed changes.

“We do not want to prohibit service charges. It's going to be a significant negative impact on the food industry in the state of Florida," Samantha Padgett, vice president of government relations and general counsel for the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

The association said these surcharges provide a buffer for businesses, not limited to restaurants, that are trying to combat rising costs.