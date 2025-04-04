Nearly 3 and 10 people say they think they've been the victim of card skimming, study says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The old adage out of sight out of mind could cost you, if you're not careful.

Nearly 3 and 10 people say they think they've been the victim of card skimming according to a study by LendingTree.

Skimming is when you swipe your credit or debit card not knowing there's a hidden device attached. The device is able to record the card information embedded in the magnetic strip. Once the bad guys get a hold of the data, they can wreak all kinds of financial havoc.

As spring road trips and the summer months rev up, credit card users should beware gas stations aren't the only places where thieves like to plant skimmers. Security experts said be on guard at ATMs, restaurants, parking garages and vending machines.

Here are a few more tips to protect yourself:

