Looking for love? Singles say this amount of debt is an automatic turnoff

If you are looking for love, credit card debt may not be a dealbreaker.

A new survey by NerdWallet found when it comes to money and relationships, only one in 10 people say they would never date someone with credit card debt.

Debt deal breaker? Money troubles could impact love life

The survey of 2,000 adults also asked about the amount of money that would be a dealbreaker for singles considering starting a new relationship. On average, $20,711 is considered a dealbreaker although the median is much lower at $1,000.

Nearly 85% of those who took the online survey agreed financial responsibility is an important quality in a romantic partner.

About two-thirds of respondents (67%) said they wouldn't continue to date someone who lied about how much debt they have.