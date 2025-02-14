Looking for love? Singles say this amount of debt is an automatic turnoff

If you are looking for love, credit card debt may not be a dealbreaker.
A new survey by NerdWallet found when it comes to money and relationships, only one in 10 people say they would never date someone with credit card debt.
WATCH BELOW: Singles sound off on debt and dating
The survey of 2,000 adults also asked about the amount of money that would be a dealbreaker for singles considering starting a new relationship. On average, $20,711 is considered a dealbreaker although the median is much lower at $1,000.
Nearly 85% of those who took the online survey agreed financial responsibility is an important quality in a romantic partner.
About two-thirds of respondents (67%) said they wouldn't continue to date someone who lied about how much debt they have.